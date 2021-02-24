It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a…
Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing ove…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Te…