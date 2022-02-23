 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics