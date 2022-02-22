Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC
