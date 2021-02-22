Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:15 AM EST. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC
