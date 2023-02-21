Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Marion, NC
