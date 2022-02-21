Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Marion, NC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.