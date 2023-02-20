Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Marion, NC
