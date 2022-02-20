 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics