Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Marion: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an in…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling fo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
This evening in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. I…
Marion's evening forecast: A mixture of rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will change to freezing rain late. Ice accumulation ma…