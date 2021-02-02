 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

