Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Marion, NC
