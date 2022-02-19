Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.