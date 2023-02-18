Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The Marion area should see…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 de…