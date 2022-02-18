Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Marion, NC
