Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

