The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
