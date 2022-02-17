Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.