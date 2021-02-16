 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Marion, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

