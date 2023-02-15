Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Marion, NC
