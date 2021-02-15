 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

