Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. …
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees.…
This evening in Marion: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion to…
This evening in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling fo…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan on…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
Marion's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…