Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Marion, NC
