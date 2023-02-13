Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Marion, NC
