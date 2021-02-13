Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Marion, NC
