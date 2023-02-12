The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the w…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…