The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.