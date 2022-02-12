Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Marion, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.