Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

