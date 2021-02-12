The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Part…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees.…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should e…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cl…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 in…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…