Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Marion, NC
