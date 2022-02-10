Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Marion, NC
