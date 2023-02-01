 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

