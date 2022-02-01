Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.