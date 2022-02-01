 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

