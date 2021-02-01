Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC
