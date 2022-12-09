Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
