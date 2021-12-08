 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics