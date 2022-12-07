Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.