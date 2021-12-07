 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics