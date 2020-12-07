Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Marion, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.