Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC
