 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics