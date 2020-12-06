Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!