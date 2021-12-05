 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

