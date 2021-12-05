Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Marion, NC
