Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.