Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:51 PM EST until SAT 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.