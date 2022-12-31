Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:51 PM EST until SAT 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Marion, NC
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
