Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Marion, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

