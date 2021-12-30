Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Marion, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.