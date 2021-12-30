 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics