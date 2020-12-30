 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Marion, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

