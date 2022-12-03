Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heav…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will s…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see s…
This evening in Marion: Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a…