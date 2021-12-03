Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.