Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Local Weather

