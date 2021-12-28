Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. …
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.