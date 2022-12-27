Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.