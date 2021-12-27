Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.